BSE, NSE suspend trading of DHFL shares

Following the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in a successful bid of Piramal Group for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has suspended the trading in equity shares of DHFL.

The BSE and NSE circulars stated that DHFL had informed the exchanges on June 8 regarding approval of the resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench "which provides for delisting of equity shares of the company".

The suspension will come into effect from June 14, NSE stated.

The NSE also said that the DHFL on June 9 stated that "no value was attributable to the equity shares as per the liquidation value of the company estimated by registered valuers appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016".

Further, the company has also mentioned that the written order of the NCLT approving the Resolution Plan is still awaited and all disclosures made remain subject to such orders, it said.

"In pursuance of Regulation 3.1.2 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations P. A. and for reasons mentioned above it is hereby notified that the following security will bc suspended from trading w.e.f. June 14, 2021 (i.e. closing hours of trading on June 11,2021)," the NSE circulated further stated.

To be sure, debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL's shares would be delisted from stock exchanges post acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which has emerged as the successful bidder for the company.

As part of resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), lenders led by Union Bank of India in January this year favoured the bid by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance to take over the beleaguered housing finance firm.

The Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave its conditional approval to Piramal Group's bid for DHFL.

The tribunal, chaired by H P Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy, said the approval is subject to the final judgement from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court's judgement on the plea of erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Last year, Wadhawan had made his settlement offer to the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The offer was rejected by the creditors, citing lack of credibility and the valuations attached to the proposed asset sales. In the plan, Wadhawan had proposed to repay lenders by selling assets.

Meanwhile, Piramal in a statement said "we are pleased with the judgment today by the NCLT for approving our resolution plan for DHFL. This follows the endorsement of 94 per cent of lenders, and the subsequent approvals from RBI and CCI, and reiterates the strength and quality of our bid."

This is one of India's largest IBC proceedings, and the very first in the financial sector.

In November 2019, RBI had referred DHFL -- then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender -- for resolution under the Code.

DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than ₹90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who kept fixed deposits with the company.

