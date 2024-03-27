NSE T+0 settlement: SBI, Vedanta, MRF among 25 stocks to have new settlement timeline from March 28
NSE T+0 settlement: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Cipla, SBI, Vedanta are among 25 stocks that will be eligible for T+0 settlement cycle from March 28.
NSE T+0 settlement: State Bank of India (SBI), MRF, Hindalco, Vedanta are among 25 stocks that will be eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle from March 28. Stock exchange NSE has released a list of these 25 stocks that will be eligible for the shortened settlement cycle from tomorrow. The 25 scrips that will be available for the T+0 cycle are -
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started