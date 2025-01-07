The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) announced on Tuesday, January 7, that it will launch futures and options (F&O) contracts for six more securities starting January 31, 2025.

This move aligns with the stock selection guidelines outlined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its circular dated August 30, 2024, and has been approved by the regulator.

The securities newly added for F&O trading include Castrol India Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, and Torrent Power Ltd.

Earlier additions and removals Last month, NSE announced the removal of futures and options (F&O) contracts for 16 securities. Starting from February 28, 2025, no new expiry contracts will be introduced for these securities.

In November, the NSE added 45 new companies to its futures and options segment. Among the newcomers are Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas Ltd., BSE Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (the parent company of Nykaa), and Zomato Ltd.

The securities affected by this change include Abbott India, Atul Ltd, Bata India, Can Fin Homes, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Navin Fluorine International, PVR INOX, Sun TV Network, and United Breweries.

In November 2024, following the discontinuation of weekly contracts for Nifty Bank, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50, the NSE modified the monthly expiry days for these four F&O contracts to Thursday, effective January 1, 2025.