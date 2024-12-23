The NSE and the BSE will conduct live trading on Saturday, February 1, on account of Union Budget 2025.

National Stock Exchange of India, or the NSE, and the BSE announced on Monday, December 25, that they will conduct a live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, on account of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025. Both the exchanges will remain open for normal trade as usual from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

The commodity derivatives segment will also remain open for trade in the morning session on February 1.

Stock exchanges in India are usually closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays. However, in case of any special event, they conduct special trading sessions on these days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second comprehensive budget after the 2024 general elections. The budget proposals are expected to focus on the ongoing theme of helping India transition to the envisioned "Viksit Bharat" of "Amrit Kaal."

Experts expect the budget to focus on capital expenditure and fiscal prudence. As the Indian economy has shown signs of weakness in recent quarters, expectations are high that Sitharaman will focus on key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and construction.

As Mint reported earlier, quoting sources that the Centre may maintain its capital expenditure at around 3.4 per cent of the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) during 2025-26, nearly the same as the current fiscal year’s target, in a bid to prop up economic growth amid falling state spending.

BSE, NSE holidays in 2025 The BSE and the NSE have announced the list of stock market holidays in 2025. The first holiday is scheduled for February 26, 2025, on account of Mahashivratri. According to the stock market holiday calendar, trading activities on the BSE and NSE will be closed for 14 trading days in 2025.

The equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments will not be active on the designated stock market holidays. This means trading will remain closed on domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on market holidays.

