NSE to conduct live trading session on May18 with switch over to disaster recovery site
This session will feature an intra-day switch from the Primary site to the Disaster Recovery site across equity and equity derivative segments.
National Stock Exchange, on May 7, announced that it will be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This session will feature an intra-day switch from the Primary site to the Disaster Recovery site across equity and equity derivative segments.
