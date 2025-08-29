NSE to conduct mock trading sessions in equity markets & commodity, currency derivatives segment on August 30

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, August 29, said that it will conduct mock trading sessions in the capital, currency and commodities derivatives segment tomorrow.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, August 29, said that it will conduct mock trading sessions in the capital market on Saturday, August 30. Alongside, it will also hold mock trading for the commodity and currency derivatives segment, according to the release shared by the exchange.

No new software updates are slated to be released during the mock trading session to be conducted by the NSE on August 30.

However, these sessions help test trading systems and infrastructure, practice emergency procedures, and allow brokers and users to familiarise themselves with new systems without financial risk.

Mock trading schedule: Capital markets

The mock trading in capital markets will follow this schedule:

ParticularsTime (Hrs)
Trading Session-1 from DR Site 
Morning Block Deal Window Session-1 Open8:45
Morning Block Deal Window Session-1 Close9:00
Pre-Open Open Time9:00
Pre-Open Close Time (Random closure in last one minute)9:08
Special Pre-Open Session Open (For IPO & Relisted Security)9:00
Special Pre-Open Session Close (Random closure in last ten minutes)9:45
Normal Market Open Time9:15
T+0 Market Open Time9:15
Call Auction Illiquid Session Open (30 mins)9:00
Call Auction Illiquid Session Close (Random closure in last one minute)9:30
Normal Market Open for Stocks in Special Pre-Open Session10:00
Auction Market Open Time9:30
Auction Market Close Time10:05
T+0 Market Close Time9:40
T+0 Market Trade Modification End Time9:50
Normal Market Close Time10:10
Closing Session Open Time10:20
Closing Session Close Time10:30
Trade Modification End Time10:40
Re-login Timings 
Live Re-login Start Time13:30
Live Re-login Close Time14:00

NSE said that trades during mock sessions will not result in any fund pay-in or payout.

Mock trading schedule: Commodity derivatives

The schedule for mock trading in commodity derivatives is as follows:

ParticularsTime (Hrs)
Trading Session from DR Site 
Normal Market Open Time9:00
Normal Market Close Time10:10
Position Limit/Collateral Value Setup Cut-off Time10:20
Trade Modification End Time10:20
Re-login Timings 
Live Re-login Start Time13:30
Live Re-login Close Time14:00

Mock trading schedule: Currency derivatives

The mock trading in the currency derivatives will be held from the DR Site as follows:

ParticularsTime (Hrs)
Trading Session 
Normal Market Open Time9:00
Normal Market Close Time10:10
Trade Modification End Time10:20
Live Re-login Session 
Live Re-login Start Time13:30
Live Re-login Close Time14:00

Mock trading schedule

NSE generally conducts mock trading sessions once a month.

"The Exchange is continuously endeavouring to provide a robust platform to members to enable seamless trading. The Exchange gives utmost importance to periodical testing of trading infrastructure and its recovery & response mechanisms. Contingency Drills/ Mock Trading sessions are conducted by the Exchange for this purpose from time to time," NSE stated while releasing the mock trading calendar for the year 2025.

According to the calendar, after August 30, the next mock trading could take place on September 6, while the last mock trading was conducted on August 2.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

