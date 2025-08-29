NSE to conduct mock trading sessions in equity markets & commodity, currency derivatives segment on August 30

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, August 29, said that it will conduct mock trading sessions in the capital market on Saturday, August 30. Alongside, it will also hold mock trading for the commodity and currency derivatives segment, according to the release shared by the exchange.

No new software updates are slated to be released during the mock trading session to be conducted by the NSE on August 30.

However, these sessions help test trading systems and infrastructure, practice emergency procedures, and allow brokers and users to familiarise themselves with new systems without financial risk.

Mock trading schedule: Capital markets The mock trading in capital markets will follow this schedule:

Particulars Time (Hrs) Trading Session-1 from DR Site Morning Block Deal Window Session-1 Open 8:45 Morning Block Deal Window Session-1 Close 9:00 Pre-Open Open Time 9:00 Pre-Open Close Time (Random closure in last one minute) 9:08 Special Pre-Open Session Open (For IPO & Relisted Security) 9:00 Special Pre-Open Session Close (Random closure in last ten minutes) 9:45 Normal Market Open Time 9:15 T+0 Market Open Time 9:15 Call Auction Illiquid Session Open (30 mins) 9:00 Call Auction Illiquid Session Close (Random closure in last one minute) 9:30 Normal Market Open for Stocks in Special Pre-Open Session 10:00 Auction Market Open Time 9:30 Auction Market Close Time 10:05 T+0 Market Close Time 9:40 T+0 Market Trade Modification End Time 9:50 Normal Market Close Time 10:10 Closing Session Open Time 10:20 Closing Session Close Time 10:30 Trade Modification End Time 10:40 Re-login Timings Live Re-login Start Time 13:30 Live Re-login Close Time 14:00

NSE said that trades during mock sessions will not result in any fund pay-in or payout.

Mock trading schedule: Commodity derivatives The schedule for mock trading in commodity derivatives is as follows:

Particulars Time (Hrs) Trading Session from DR Site Normal Market Open Time 9:00 Normal Market Close Time 10:10 Position Limit/Collateral Value Setup Cut-off Time 10:20 Trade Modification End Time 10:20 Re-login Timings Live Re-login Start Time 13:30 Live Re-login Close Time 14:00

Mock trading schedule: Currency derivatives The mock trading in the currency derivatives will be held from the DR Site as follows:

Particulars Time (Hrs) Trading Session Normal Market Open Time 9:00 Normal Market Close Time 10:10 Trade Modification End Time 10:20 Live Re-login Session Live Re-login Start Time 13:30 Live Re-login Close Time 14:00

Mock trading schedule NSE generally conducts mock trading sessions once a month.

"The Exchange is continuously endeavouring to provide a robust platform to members to enable seamless trading. The Exchange gives utmost importance to periodical testing of trading infrastructure and its recovery & response mechanisms. Contingency Drills/ Mock Trading sessions are conducted by the Exchange for this purpose from time to time," NSE stated while releasing the mock trading calendar for the year 2025.

According to the calendar, after August 30, the next mock trading could take place on September 6, while the last mock trading was conducted on August 2.