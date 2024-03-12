Active Stocks
NSE to cut cash, derivatives transaction charges by 1%

Livemint

The cut is expected to have an overall impact of ₹130 crore per annum on NSE’s revenue from transaction charges.

NSE has approved a cut in overall transaction charges across the cash equity and equity derivatives segments and products by 1%.Premium
NSE has approved a cut in overall transaction charges across the cash equity and equity derivatives segments and products by 1%.

The National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) board has approved a 1% cut in overall transaction charges across the cash equity and equity derivatives segments. The reduction in charges will be effective from April 1, 2024, Bloomberg News reported.

This cut is expected to have an overall impact of 130 crore per annum on NSE’s revenue from transaction charges, the report added.

Meanwhile, the unique registered investors on the bourse crossed 9 crore on February 29, 2024. The total number of client codes registered with the exchange stands at 16.9 crore, NSE said earlier this month.

NSE’s investor base has seen more than 3x jump in the last five years, facilitated by rapid growth in digitization, rising investor awareness, financial inclusion, and strong market performance.

NSE is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2023. It is ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST
