NSE to cut cash, derivatives transaction charges by 1%
The cut is expected to have an overall impact of ₹130 crore per annum on NSE’s revenue from transaction charges.
The National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) board has approved a 1% cut in overall transaction charges across the cash equity and equity derivatives segments. The reduction in charges will be effective from April 1, 2024, Bloomberg News reported.
