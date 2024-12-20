NSE to exclude PVR INOX, 15 other securities from F&O effective February 28; Check full list
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday, December 20, the exclusion of futures and options (F&O) contracts for 16 securities. Effective February 28, 2025, no new expiry contracts will be introduced for these securities.
The affected securities include Abbott India, Atul Ltd, Bata India, Can Fin Homes, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Navin Fluorine International, PVR INOX, Sun TV Network, and United Breweries.