Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NSE to exclude PVR INOX, 15 other securities from F&O effective February 28; Check full list

NSE to exclude PVR INOX, 15 other securities from F&O effective February 28; Check full list

Nikita Prasad

  • NSE to exclude PVR INOX, 15 other securities from F&O effective February 28; Check full list

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday, December 20, the exclusion of futures and options (F&O) contracts for 16 securities. Effective February 28, 2025, no new expiry contracts will be introduced for these securities.

The affected securities include Abbott India, Atul Ltd, Bata India, Can Fin Homes, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Navin Fluorine International, PVR INOX, Sun TV Network, and United Breweries.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
