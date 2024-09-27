NSE to hold mock trading session on Saturday; details here

This marks the third special live trading session organized by the NSE this year. The initial session took place on March 2, running smoothly and concluding at a record closing level.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Sep 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Trade Now
National Stock Exchange
National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday at its Disaster Recovery site. Additionally, live trading sessions are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3, also from the disaster recovery location, as stated in a circular issued on Friday.

This marks the third special live trading session organized by the NSE this year. The initial session took place on March 2, running smoothly and concluding at a record closing level. The second session occurred on May 18, which saw a lackluster trading performance in the indices.

Also Read | NSE, BSE revise transaction fees effective from October 1; details here

The special session will evaluate how well the exchanges are prepared for unforeseen events that may occur during a regular trading session. In the event of an emergency, such as a security breach, market operations can be temporarily moved to a disaster recovery site to maintain the continuity of normal operations.

T+0 settlement cycle

The T+0 settlement cycle marks a significant change in trading practices, enabling transactions to be finalized on the same day they are executed. This allows for the immediate transfer of shares to the buyer's account and the corresponding credit of funds to the seller's account within the same trading day. Introduced in March 2024, this system operates alongside the traditional T+1 settlement model, which processes transactions on the next day.

Additionally, NSE announced plans to hold mock trading sessions for both the capital market and futures and options segments from its disaster recovery site on Saturday, September 28. This initiative is part of the exchange's regular testing and preparedness measures to ensure trading can continue smoothly from alternative locations in case of disruptions to primary operations.

Also Read | NSE defers T+0 rolling settlement cycle in capital market until further notice

The live trading sessions from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site are set for two consecutive days, from September 30 to October 1, adhering to regular market hours. According to the NSE's circular, a Contingency Test will take place during the mock trading session on Saturday, September 28, between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM. The exchange has urged its members to adjust their schedules accordingly to ensure participation in this testing process.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNSE to hold mock trading session on Saturday; details here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.