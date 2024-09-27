NSE to hold mock trading session on Saturday; details here

This marks the third special live trading session organized by the NSE this year. The initial session took place on March 2, running smoothly and concluding at a record closing level.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday at its Disaster Recovery site. Additionally, live trading sessions are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3, also from the disaster recovery location, as stated in a circular issued on Friday.

This marks the third special live trading session organized by the NSE this year. The initial session took place on March 2, running smoothly and concluding at a record closing level. The second session occurred on May 18, which saw a lackluster trading performance in the indices.

The special session will evaluate how well the exchanges are prepared for unforeseen events that may occur during a regular trading session. In the event of an emergency, such as a security breach, market operations can be temporarily moved to a disaster recovery site to maintain the continuity of normal operations.

T+0 settlement cycle The T+0 settlement cycle marks a significant change in trading practices, enabling transactions to be finalized on the same day they are executed. This allows for the immediate transfer of shares to the buyer's account and the corresponding credit of funds to the seller's account within the same trading day. Introduced in March 2024, this system operates alongside the traditional T+1 settlement model, which processes transactions on the next day.

Additionally, NSE announced plans to hold mock trading sessions for both the capital market and futures and options segments from its disaster recovery site on Saturday, September 28. This initiative is part of the exchange's regular testing and preparedness measures to ensure trading can continue smoothly from alternative locations in case of disruptions to primary operations.