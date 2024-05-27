NSE to implement one paisa tick size for stocks under ₹250 from June 10, aiming to improve price discovery
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce a one paisa tick size for stocks priced below ₹250 per share, effective June 10, 2024. This change aims to enhance price discovery and reflects the intense competition with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a significant change in its trading parameters. Effective June 10, 2024, the NSE will introduce a one paisa tick size for all stocks priced below ₹250 per share. This decision is detailed in a circular dated May 24, 2024, and marks a strategic move towards improving price discovery in the market.
