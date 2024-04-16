NSE to impose additional exposure margin on some F&O stocks after expiry of April contracts
‘Scrips will be identified under this framework based on three months rolling data and will be reviewed on a monthly basis,' said NSE in its circular.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Tuesday, April 16 that it will impose additional exposure margin on some of the Futures & Options (F&O) stocks. The framework will be effective from April 26, 2024 -- immediately after the expiry of April 2024 contracts.
