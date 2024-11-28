The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce F&O contracts on 45 new stocks with effect from (w.e.f) Friday, November 29, 2024. According to the NSE circular, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, and Avenue Supermarts (DMart) were among the notable entrants. The new additions have been announced after approval from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on 45 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. November 29, 2024," said NSE in its official statement on November 13. According to NSE, the 45 new securities which will be introduced in F&O contracts are as follows:

NSE introduces F&O contracts on the following 45 new stocks: