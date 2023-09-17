NSE to introduce IRRA platform from Oct 3 to address technical glitches, outages

NSE to introduce IRRA platform from Oct 3 to address technical glitches, outages1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:26 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it will introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform from October 3 for trading members to address technical glitches or any outage. However, it will not be accessible for algo trading and institutional clients
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it will introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform from October 3 for trading members to address technical glitches or any outage. However, it will not be accessible for algo trading and institutional clients, PTI reported.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started