Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NSE to introduce IRRA platform from Oct 3 to address technical glitches, outages

NSE to introduce IRRA platform from Oct 3 to address technical glitches, outages

1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:26 PM IST Livemint

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it will introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform from October 3 for trading members to address technical glitches or any outage. However, it will not be accessible for algo trading and institutional clients

The IRRA platform will be available to trading members supporting internet-based trading and Security Trading through Wireless Technology for their investors, the NSE said

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it will introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform from October 3 for trading members to address technical glitches or any outage. However, it will not be accessible for algo trading and institutional clients, PTI reported.

The IRRA platform will be available to trading members supporting internet-based trading (IBT) and Security Trading through Wireless Technology (STWT) for their investors, the NSE said in a circular.

The platform will be accessible to trading members across exchanges starting from October 3, 2023, the circular said.

"To ensure seamless business continuity, trading members (TMs) are advised to maintain an updated disaster recovery (DR) site.

However, if both the primary and disaster recovery sites are affected and regular business cannot be conducted, affected trading members' or investors can exit or square off their outstanding positions using a common platform under the guidelines of IRRA, jointly provided by all exchanges," the circular added.

According to the NSE, trading members who do not need to maintain a disaster recovery site as per Sebi's eligibility criteria can request to avail the platform whenever their primary site is unavailable.

The exchange also recommended keeping their clients' contact details (mobile numbers and email IDs) updated in the UCC (unique client code) system of the exchanges as this information will be used for investor login authorisation on the platform.

The platform also provides the members access to an admin terminal, allowing them to monitor their investors' actions and the latter will help them to place square-off orders or cancel pending orders on behalf of its investors or for proprietary accounts, NSE further said.

It that the terminal requires a stable internet connection to access the IRRA platform which ensures that the brokers can make timely decisions and execute their orders efficiently, it added.

In December last year, Sebi asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to put in place a platform to help investors in case there is a disruption of services caused by systems belonging to trading members. The regulator asked them to make the platform operational by October 1.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 09:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.