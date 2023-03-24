NSE to roll back 6% hike in transaction charges, effective 1 April1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:47 PM IST
NSE will cut the transaction fee in cash and derivatives segment on its platform
Equity trading on NSE's cash and derivatives segment will become cheaper as the National Stock Exchange has decided to roll back the 6 per cent increase in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment. This will come into effect from 1 April, 2023, the bourse said in a statement.
