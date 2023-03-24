Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
NSE to roll back 6% hike in transaction charges, effective 1 April

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Meghna Sen
This will come into effect from 1 April, 2023, NSE said in a statement.

NSE will cut the transaction fee in cash and derivatives segment on its platform

Equity trading on NSE's cash and derivatives segment will become cheaper as the National Stock Exchange has decided to roll back the 6 per cent increase in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment. This will come into effect from 1 April, 2023, the bourse said in a statement.

Last year in January, the charges were raised by 6 per cent partly, to augment the investor protection fund trust corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaluts at that point in time.

Further, to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, the stock exchange has recalibrated the contribution to 10 per crore in cash equity and futures segments from 0.01 per crore, and to 50 per crore in equity options, NSE said.

The reduction in transaction charges partially offset by the recalibration of contribution to NSE IPFT will result in an effective reduction in transaction charges by around 4 per cent, the statement read.

