NSE to set up Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:11 AM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech of 2019-20, had proposed creation of a Social Stock Exchange
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received in-principle approval from market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 19, 2022, to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment of the NSE.
