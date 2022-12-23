NSE to set up Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment

The exchange said that the government, through gazette notification has declared a new security “Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP)" under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956. “The new instrument ZCZP can be publicly or privately issued by Not for Profit (NPO) upon registering with the Social Stock Exchange segment of NSE to raise funds subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. Currently the regulations have prescribed the minimum issue size as ₹1 crore and minimum application size for subscription at ₹2 lakhs. Subscription to the ZCZP would be like a philanthropic donation," it added.

