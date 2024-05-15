NSE to suspend trading in Shankar Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group from June 14
NSE announced that trading in Brightcom Group shares will be suspended from June 14, 2024, until the company complies with the Master Circular.
National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a circular on Tuesday, May 14, announced that trading in Brightcom Group shares will be suspended from June 14, 2024, until the company complies with the Master Circular.
