NSE to waive Transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24 till October 31
Stock Market today: NSE has announced waving transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index. The F&O trading on Nifty Next 50 Index is to start from April 24, 2024. In order to encourage active participants the transaction charges will not be imposed October 31,2024.
Stock Market Today: NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Ltd) in its circular dated 23 April 2024 has said that it is not considering to impose transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index that was to be applicable since launch on April 24,2024.
