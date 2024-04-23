Active Stocks
Tue Apr 23 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.10 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 986.60 1.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 346.90 1.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,342.30 3.38%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,507.20 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NSE to waive Transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24 till October 31
BackBack
Breaking News

NSE to waive Transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24 till October 31

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market today: NSE has announced waving transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index. The F&O trading on Nifty Next 50 Index is to start from April 24, 2024. In order to encourage active participants the transaction charges will not be imposed October 31,2024.

NSE to waive Transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24 till October 31Premium
NSE to waive Transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24 till October 31

Stock Market Today:  NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Ltd) in its circular dated 23 April 2024 has said that it is not considering to impose transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index that was to be applicable since launch on April 24,2024.

The Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index  are set to start from April 24'2024

“In order to encourage active participants in Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index, it has been decided that no transaction charges will be levied on the trades done in Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index (NIFTYNXT50) in Future & Options segment from April 24, 2024 (product launch date) till October 31, 2024" said the  National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) in its Circular.

Post an approval received from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Exchange had announced the introduction of trading in Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index (NIFTYNXT50) in Future & Options segment with effect from April 24, 2024.
 

The Nifty Next 50 index reflects 50 companies from the Nifty 100 after removing the Nifty 50 firms. 

The exchange would provide three consecutive monthly index futures and index options contract cycles under the terms of the derivative contract. The final Friday of the expiry month would mark the expiration of the cash-settled derivatives contracts.

 

(more to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App