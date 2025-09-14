Tariff tensions, Jane Street ban drag trading volumes in August
- Equity cash turnover declined 19% on NSE, the steepest in 17 months, and options premium volumes fell 10% as high-frequency traders pulled back following Sebi’s order against Jane Street and fresh US tariff pressures.
Mumbai: The US tariff overhang and high-frequency trader Jane Street’s absence from Indian markets following a regulatory order in July resulted in a significant drop in trading turnover both on equities cash and options segments last month, per market analysts.