NSE vs BSE: Which is a better exchange stock to buy ahead of Q2 results - What experts suggest | Target price, stop-loss

NSE vs BSE | Which stock to buy today: BSE shares have been under selling pressure since SEBI approved the NSE IPO. The BSE share price today is over 30% below its record high of ₹4,446.80, which might attract long-term investors looking for the bottom-fishing options.

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On the other hand, the NSE share price listed on the BSE at a tepid ₹15 per share premium and soon slipped below its upper price band of ₹1785. The NSE share price today is around ₹1,730 per share, which may attract long-term investors looking for a portfolio stock to meet their long-term investment goals.

According to stock market experts, both the BSE and the NSE are fundamentally strong, but when we look at profitability and market share in the derivatives segment, the NSE looks better than the BSE. They said that NSE's profitability stood at ₹10,000 crore in FY26, whereas BSE's profitability was around ₹3000 crore. They said that the gap between the two exchanges is expected to widen further, and hence, one should prefer NSE shares over BSE shares. They said that BSE has strong support in the ₹2880 to ₹2980 range and is facing resistance at ₹3380. They advised NSE shareholders to hold the scrip for an immediate target of ₹1800 and ₹1950, with a strict stop-loss at ₹1680.

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NSE vs BSE: What fundamentals hint at? Comparing the fundamentals of BSE and NSE, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Both are fundamentally strong companies, but NSE is a better-managed and highly profitable exchange. In FY26, NSE reported around ₹10,000 crore profit, while the BSE reported around ₹300 crore profit. In terms of size, the NSE is more than 3 times bigger than the BSE, and it has a higher market share in the derivative market segment, which is the major avenue for revenue to the Indian exchanges.”

On the market estimates in regard to the Q2 results 2026 for the BSE and the NSE, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The profitability and margin pattern is expected to repeat in the July to September 2026 quarter, and NSE is expected to deliver better quarterly numbers than the BSE. So, it is better to add NSE shares in one's portfolio.”

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NSE share price target On suggestion to the new investors, who didn't apply for the NSE shares in the primary market, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The NSE share price has immediate support at ₹1700, its lower price band. On the higher side, the NSE share price is facing resistance at ₹1795 to ₹1800. So, the NSE share price is in the ₹1700 to ₹1800 range. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.”

Gupta said that on breaking above ₹1800, we can expect the NSE share to touch ₹1860 and ₹1950 in the near term. However, on breaking below ₹1700, the NSE shares may see around ₹90 to ₹120 more downside. He advised NSE shareholders to hold the scrip with a trailing stop-loss at ₹1680.

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“ A fresh investor with a high risk appetite can also buy NSE shares with a stop loss at ₹1680 on a closing basis,” Gupta said.

BSE share price target On the suggestion to BSE shareholders after the NSE share listing, Mahesh M Ojha said, “The BSE share price has immediate support placed at ₹2980, whereas it has a strong base present at ₹2880. BSE shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹2880 for the upside targets of ₹3240 and ₹3380 apiece.”

Ojha advised fresh investors to avoid taking any position in BSE shares and to look for an entry point in the NSE shares.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).