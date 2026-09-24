NSE vs BSE: Which stock to buy after world's biggest derivative exchange's shares' debut on Dalal Street?

NSE vs BSE: The largest IPO in 2026, National Stock Exchange (NSE) is now finally trading in the Indian stock market. NSE share price made its stock market debut on Thursday, 24 September.

NSE shares were listed at 0.80% premium on the BSE over the IPO issue price of ₹1,785 per share. The stock opened at ₹1,800 apiece.

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The listing marks the start of price discovery for NSE shares in the secondary market, following the IPO’s closure on September 21. The NSE IPO had received stellar response during the three-day subscription period, with 5.71 times subscription.

After NSE’s subdued market debut, investors may be wondering whether to bet on the newly listed stock or its rival, BSE.

NSE vs BSE - Overview on fundamentals According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Today's NSE debut at ₹1,840 provides an interesting valuation and business-model comparison with its primary listed peer, BSE.

She explained that NSE enters the market with a structurally dominant position in Indian equity and equity-derivatives trading, supported by very high liquidity, a large institutional ecosystem and a rapidly expanding investor base.

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As of June 30, 2026, NSE had 13.237 crore unique registered investors, while its Q1 FY27 consolidated PAT stood at approximately ₹3,121 crore, up from ₹2,811 crore a year earlier. FY26 EPS was ₹41.62, implying a trailing P/E of roughly 44.2x at the ₹1,840 debut price, rather than 43.4x.

"NSE's principal advantage is its liquidity and network-effect moat. Its very high market share makes liquidity self-reinforcing: greater liquidity attracts institutional and retail participants, which in turn strengthens execution quality and reinforces the exchange's position. However, calling it a “near-monopoly” would be excessive; dominant market position is more appropriate, said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, BSE represents a different growth profile. Its Q1 FY27 performance demonstrated strong operating momentum, with cash-market ADTO reaching a record ₹9,955 crore and derivatives average daily premium turnover reaching ₹29,615 crore, up 96% YoY. Its SME platform crossed 750 listed companies, while BSE StAR MF, co-location and other non-transaction businesses are adding revenue diversification.

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“Therefore, the fundamental distinction is scale and established dominance versus market-share expansion and operating leverage. NSE offers exposure to the existing leadership position and the long-term financialisation of India, whereas BSE offers greater sensitivity to incremental market-share gains, derivatives scaling, SME listings, data monetisation and other ancillary businesses,” she added.

NSE vs BSE - Experts tell which is a better stock to trade in On which stock to trade in, Srivastava said that comparison should therefore focus not simply on which stock has the lower P/E, but on how much future earnings growth each valuation is already discounting.

On the other hand, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that given the current scenario, both stocks could remain range-bound for some time, as the sector continues to face pressure.

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“From the current perspective, BSE appears to be the preferred choice, supported by its relatively stronger positioning,” Ojha said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.