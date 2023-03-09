NSE warns stock investors of a man who is robbing their money with promise of guaranteed returns2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
- NSE cautioned investors and advised them not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any entity/person offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has time after time warned capital market traders to not fall prey to exciting offers or promises from unknown entities or a person as chances are they might not be a registered broker. Once again, NSE warned investors to be extra cautious of a certain man who is associated with the entity named “Trading Master". This certain man has been collecting funds from innocent investors by assuring them guaranteed returns.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×