The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has time after time warned capital market traders to not fall prey to exciting offers or promises from unknown entities or a person as chances are they might not be a registered broker. Once again, NSE warned investors to be extra cautious of a certain man who is associated with the entity named “Trading Master". This certain man has been collecting funds from innocent investors by assuring them guaranteed returns.

