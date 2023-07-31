NSE weighs extending trade timings gradually3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:07 AM IST
The proposal must be approved by the capital markets regulator and could be extended to derivatives contracts
MUMBAI : National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd is considering gradually extending trade timings, currently set at 6 hours and 15 minutes of the regular market, in consultation with its broker members, a top official of India’s largest stock exchange said.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×