NSE weighs extending trade timings gradually

“We have already started the consultation with broker members on how to increase trade timings at least in a more convenient way for office-goers in the evening," Chauhan said after reporting the first quarter earnings on Friday. “They (brokers) are considering that, so hopefully, when there is a conclusion, we will apply to Sebi (Securities and Exchange of Board of India) for their approval. And if their approval comes, we will be able to slowly expand the timing for some of the derivatives contracts at most."

