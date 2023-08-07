NSEL case: Sebi cancels MMTC’s stock broker licence, existing clients can withdraw funds in 15 days1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Sebi directs MMTC to allow its existing clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds held by it within 15 days
The markets regulator Sebi said it has cancelled the licence of MMTC Ltd as a stock broker for its involvement in illegal “paired contracts" in a case related to National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).
