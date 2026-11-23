The National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), a 100% owned by 63 Moons Technologies, on Monday, November 23, released a one-time settlement (OTS) payout of ₹1,950 crore to eligible claimants, bringing a major resolution to the nearly 14-year-old payment default crisis that had left thousands of investors awaiting recovery of their money.

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The settlement marks the conclusion of a long-running legal battle over the payment default of around ₹5,600 crore, which surfaced in July 2013 and triggered one of the biggest financial crises in India's commodity spot exchange market.

The payout follows the approval of the settlement scheme by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The entire settlement amount was deposited in a designated settlement account, with 63 Moons Technologies acting as the assignee of the specified creditors.

The OTS was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum (NIF), an association representing a large number of traders. NSEL, with the support of 63 Moons Technologies, subsequently accepted the proposal and moved the settlement scheme before the tribunal for a full and final resolution of claims.

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What is the NSEL payment default case, and how did it begin? The NSEL payment crisis dates back to July 2013, when several trading members on the exchange failed to honour their payment obligations, leaving thousands of investors unable to recover their money.

The crisis involved paired spot contracts traded on the exchange, under which investors entered into transactions involving paired buy and sell contracts with different settlement dates. However, several counterparties defaulted on their payment obligations, resulting in a payment shortfall of approximately ₹5,600 crore.

Trading on the exchange was suspended on July 31, 2013, following a government directive, triggering a prolonged recovery process and multiple legal proceedings involving the exchange, its trading members, and other stakeholders.

The subsequent legal battle involved investigations by agencies, including the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), along with proceedings before various courts and tribunals.

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How was the ₹ 1,950 crore settlement approved? The ₹1,950 crore OTS was first proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum to provide a structured settlement for affected claimants rather than leave them dependent on prolonged recovery proceedings against the defaulting trading members.

NSEL, supported by 63 Moons Technologies, accepted the proposal and filed a settlement scheme before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, covering 5,682 claimants.

The tribunal subsequently approved the scheme after putting it to a vote. As many as 92.81% of claimants by number and 91.35% by value voted in favour of the settlement, reflecting broad support for the proposed resolution.

Separately, on October 8, a special court in Mumbai allowed the monetisation of assets worth approximately ₹3,464 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate to help fund the settlement.

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Have NSEL investors received any earlier payouts? This is not the first instance of NSEL and 63 Moons providing financial relief to affected investors.

In August 2013, shortly after the crisis surfaced, NSEL, with the support of 63 Moons, paid approximately ₹179 crore to 7,053 small claimants whose outstanding dues were below ₹10 lakh.

According to the exchange, all claimants in this category received 100% of their outstanding dues.

The latest ₹1,950 crore settlement extends the relief to eligible claimants covered under the NCLT-approved scheme, bringing an important chapter in the long-running NSEL payment default case closer to resolution.

ase closer to resolution.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.