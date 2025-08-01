NSE-listed pharma stock shows resilience despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Micro-cap pharma stock Balaxi Pharmaceuticals' share price traded on a firm note on Friday, August 1, despite weakness in the Indian stock market. The stock, with a market capitalisation of just ₹84 crore, rebounded from its 52-week low of ₹46.19 apiece hit in the previous trading session (July 31).

The NSE-listed pharma stock gained nearly 1% to hit the day's high of ₹48.35. However, the stock still trades at a one-third value of its 52-week high of ₹129.44, scaled a year-ago.

Strong financials On the financial front, the micro-cap pharma stock has scripted a sharp turnaround, swinging from losses in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to a profit in FY25, supported by a growth in its revenue.

Its revenue saw a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to ₹293 crore in FY25 from ₹241 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹25.07 crore in the last fiscal year, as against a loss of ₹2.39 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter moderated by 24% YoY to ₹33.50 crore from ₹44.08 crore in FY24. Margin, too, came under pressure, falling by 682 bps to 11.5% as of FY25.

Future Strategy Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, in its annual investor presentation, highlighted that it is looking to target a strong global presence in potential frontier markets over the next five years.

It has forayed into Latin American countries, Southeast Asia, and CIS markets by replicating the established and differentiated business model. The micro-cap pharma stock also said it would tap into new channels to deepen penetration in existing markets.

