NSE-listed SME stock surges 14% on bagging orders from Reliance Industries and 3 others. Details here

Sathlokhar Synergys share price jumped 14% on Monday after the infrastructure company announced bagging of multiple orders, including one from a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The SME stock surged as much as 13.93% to ₹524.45 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Sathlokhar Synergys shares was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 4 lakh equity shares of Sathlokhar Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global changed hands on stock exchanges on August 18, significantly higher than its one week average trading volume of 53,000 shares.

The SME company announced it received an order from Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, for execution of civil and PEB works at Brahmanapalli Village, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool District. The total order value is estimated at ₹338.36 crore (including GST) and the project is to be completed before February 2026.

Sathlokhar Synergys also received an order from Japan-based Komatsu India Private Limited for execution of civil works for construction of Canteen Building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The total order value is estimated at ₹10.37 crores (including GST) and the project is to be completed before January 2026.

Additionally, the company has also bagged an order worth ₹4.95 crore from Freetrend Industrial India for electrical works at Indospace Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu, and another order worth ₹12.39 crore from Karaikal Iyangars Foods Ltd (Known as Iyengar Bakery), for civil, MEP and PEB works in Pondicherry.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global said its total work order booked value as of August 18 stands at ₹1,201.59 crore (Excluding GST), to be executed in the next 8 to 10 months.

Sathlokhar Synergys Share Price Performance Sathlokhar Synergys share price has rallied 23% in one month and 16% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained 15% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has jumped 75% in the past one year.

At 11:30 AM, Sathlokhar Synergys share price was trading 11.45% higher at ₹513.00 apiece on the NSE.