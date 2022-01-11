NSE-SGX GIFT link to go live on 1 April

“We are not expecting all the clients to come on board on Day 1. It will be done over the next four months, starting in April. By August, we expect all funds and brokers to migrate to IFSC. The volumes on Nifty futures at IFSC will become three times in the first month itself," said a third official, who also declined to be named. This person added that the current SGX-Nifty index and related contracts will be shut down by August.

