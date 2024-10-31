NTPC and Tech Mahindra share price in focus as the stocks will trade Ex-Dividend today

Dividend Stocks: NTPC Ltd and Tech Mahindra share price in focus as today remains the record date for determining dividend payout is today

NTPC Dividend details_ The Board of Directors of NTPC on 24 October had declared in their meeting decided, to pay first interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The rate of payout comes at 25% since is determined on face value of the share.

The company has fixed November 2 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for its upcoming dividend of ₹2.50 per share

Date of dividend payout -payment The date of payment / dispatch of dividend shall be 18 November 2024.

Earlier NTPC also had approved final dividend of ₹3.25 per share (face value of ₹10/- each) for the financial year 2023 - 24 in the Annual General Meeting held on 29 August 2024, which was paid in September 2024. Further, The Board of Directors of the Company thereafter has declared first interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share (face value of ₹10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25 in their meeting held on 24 October 2024.

Tech Mahindra dividend : The company had Declared Interim dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity shares of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 300% of the face value.

Record date for interim dividend- Tech Mahindra had fixed Friday, 01st November, 2024 as the Record date for determining the members entitled to receive the Interim dividend.

Dividend Payout dates: The Interim Dividend shall be paid through permitted modes, on or before 17th November, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in list of beneficial owners as at the end of business hours of Friday, 01st November, 2024.

Other companies turning Ex-dividend today include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings , Balkrishna Industries among others