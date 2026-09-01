NTPC dividend 2026: Last day to buy alert! Check amount per share and payment date

NTPC Dividend: Investors looking to become eligible for NTPC's final dividend for FY26 have only today to buy the PSU major's shares. The company has fixed September 2, 2026, as the record date for its ₹3.50-per-share final dividend, making today the final opportunity to purchase the stock. NTPC's final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 will be paid on or after September 23, 2026.

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NTPC had announced the record date in a BSE filing released earlier, stating, "It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Wednesday 2nd September 2026 as Record date for the purpose of ascertaining entitlement of Members."

As per the company's exchange filing, "The company's board had recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.3.50/- (Three Rupees fifty paise only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26.”

According to Trendlyne data, NTPC has declared 48 dividends since February 2005, while the stock currently has a dividend yield of 2.72%.

With the record date falling on September 2, investors need to purchase NTPC shares at least one trading day earlier to ensure the shares are credited to their demat accounts in time. Under Sebi's T+1 settlement cycle, this is necessary for investors to become eligible for a corporate action. Therefore, today is the last day to buy NTPC shares to qualify for the dividend.

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NTPC share performance The company's shares have remained under pressure in the near term. NTPC share price has declined around 4% over the past week and 7% in the past month. The PSU stock has fallen nearly 4% so far in 2026. However, its longer-term performance has remained positive, with the company's shares delivering returns of around 183% over five years.

The NTPC share price had touched a 52-week high of ₹414.40 on April 27, 2026. On the other hand, the stock had fallen to its 52-week low of ₹315.55 on December 9, 2025.

NTPC Q1 Results The company had also reported a strong set of financial results for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY26). State-run power giant NTPC Ltd on Friday, July 24, reported an 11.9% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹5,342.4 crore, compared with ₹4,774 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Revenue rose 3% year-on-year to ₹43,832 crore, compared with ₹42,572 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA climbed 22.8% year-on-year to ₹12,629 crore from ₹10,283 crore in the year-ago period. The company's EBITDA margin also improved to 28.8% in Q1 FY27, against 24.2% in Q1 FY26.

NTPC's board has also approved, subject to shareholders' approval, a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fundraising may be carried out through one or more tranches via private placement in the domestic market.

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The proposed NCDs may be secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable or tax-free, cumulative or non-cumulative, and can be issued in up to 12 tranches or series. The fundraising programme will remain valid from the date the special resolution is passed until the completion of one year or the date of the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in FY28, whichever comes earlier.

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The company said the size, tenor, listing details on the BSE and/or National Stock Exchange (NSE), coupon or interest rate, security, if applicable, and other terms will be determined when each tranche or series is issued.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.