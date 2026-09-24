NTPC dividend alert: Maharatna PSU pays ₹3,394 crore final dividend in FY26, check payout per share, yield

NTPC dividend alert: NTPC Limited paid a final dividend of ₹3,393.8 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2025-26, announced the Maharatna power company on Wednesday. NTPC dividend payout was 35% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital.

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The state-owned power generation company enjoys a high reputation because of its constant dividend payouts. There has been no single year when the Maharatna PSU has missed out on dividend payment to its shareholders over the last thirty three years.

NTPC dividend payout to shareholders The recent ₹3,394 crore dividend payout by NTPC is in addition to the first and second interim dividends paid by the company in FY26 of ₹Rs.2,666.58 crore each. The PSU had paid these dividends in November 2025 and in February 2026, respectively.

NTPC dividend per equity share The total dividend amount paid for FY2025-26 is equivalent to ₹8,727 crore. It is equivalent to ₹9 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

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NTPC dividend yield NTPC has announced a total of ₹9 per equity share dividend in last one year. Considering its annual dividend, the PSU stock’s annual dividend yield stood at 2.59%.

NTPC share price trend The stock was trading 0.12% lower at ₹326.20 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,16,305.25 crore at 10:08 am. The PSU stock hit its 52-week high of ₹414.40 per share on April 27, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹315.55 per share on December 9, 2025.

Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 15.21%. The stock value has declined 8.6% in three months, 13% in six months and around 23.8% in two years.

NTPC capacity target India’s largest integrated power utility has set a target to reach 149 GW of total capacity by 2032. The company has a total installed capacity of over 91 GW, with another more than 35 GW under construction.

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NTPC’s target for next six years includes 60 GW from renewable energy sources. It also includes a balanced mix of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, ensuring supply of reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity supply.

Apart from its stronghold in the power generation, NTPC has also ventured into different new business areas like e-mobility, storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions.