NTPC Green Energy IPO: From financials to GMP, here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP

  • NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Initial public offering starts on 19 November. From financials to GMP, here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Nov 2024, 03:12 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO: 10 Key things to know from the RHP
NTPC Green Energy IPO: 10 Key things to know from the RHP

NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Initial public offering starts on 19 November. Here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP

1.NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key dates

On November 19, 2024, the NTPC Green Energy IPO opens for subscriptions, and it ends on November 22, 2024. On Monday, November 25, 2024, the allocation for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The tentative listing date for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is set for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

2.NTPC Green Energy IPO size

The NTPC Green Energy IPO is a 10,000.00 crore book-built offering. This issue involves fresh issue of shares worth 92.59 crore.

3. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Subscribing details

The price band for NTPC Green Energy's IPO is 102 to 108 per share. 138 shares is the minimum lot size required for an application. Retail investors thereby must invest at least 14,904 considering IPO price band and lot size. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (9,384 shares), or 1,013,472, while for small NII, it is 14 lots (1,932 shares), or 208,656.

4.About NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, was incorporated in April 2022. NTPC Green is a renewable energy company that specializes in using both organic and inorganic methods to complete projects.

5. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Objectives of the issue

The company proposes to use the Net Proceeds from the IPO towards

Investment in the wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings

General corporate purpose.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy: HAL, Coal India, Indigo among 14 buy-on-dips ideas by Jefferies

6.NTPC Green Energy IPO: lead managers and Registrar

The NTPC Green Energy IPO's book running lead managers are Idbi Capital Market Services Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

7. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Financials

NTPC Green Energy Limited's revenue increased by 1094.19% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 101.32% during FY24 over the previous financial year 2023.

8 NTPC Green Energy IPO: Peers

The peers of NTPC Green Energy LTD are Adani Green Energy Ltd and ReNew Energy Global PLC.

9. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key Risks

The key risk for NTPC Green Energy IPO is that there is a concentrated pool of utilities and power purchasers for electricity generated by its plants and projects. Accordingly, company derived a significant portion (more than 87%) of its revenue from operations from its top five off takers in Fiscal 2024, with its single largest off taker contributing around 50% of our revenue from operations in Fiscal 2024. Loss of any of these customers or a deterioration of their financial condition could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition

10. NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP or Grey Market Premium

The GMP or Grey Market premium for NTPC Green Energy IPO is + 3, as per investorgain.com data. This means that the NTPC Green Energy shares are available in the grey market at 3 premium over the issue price in the Grey market

The investors thereby are anticipating listing of NTPC Green Energy share at 111 , which is 2.78% higher than the upper band of the issue price of 108.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC Green Energy IPO: From financials to GMP, here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

137.95
03:19 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.3 (-0.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.70
03:19 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.3 (-0.96%)

Tata Motors share price

775.10
03:19 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-11.3 (-1.44%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:19 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HCL Technologies share price

1,851.90
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.55 (-0.67%)
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,594.90
03:05 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-277.05 (-5.69%)

Torrent Power share price

1,564.25
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-81.2 (-4.93%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,781.35
03:06 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-351.75 (-4.93%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

783.30
03:06 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-39.4 (-4.79%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,298.60
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
111.75 (9.42%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.18
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.03 (7.72%)

Jio Financial Services share price

317.70
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
18.3 (6.11%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,869.25
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
280.15 (6.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,855.00-10.00
    Chennai
    76,861.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,013.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    76,865.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.