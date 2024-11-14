NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Initial public offering starts on 19 November. Here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key dates On November 19, 2024, the NTPC Green Energy IPO opens for subscriptions, and it ends on November 22, 2024. On Monday, November 25, 2024, the allocation for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The tentative listing date for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is set for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

2.NTPC Green Energy IPO size The NTPC Green Energy IPO is a ₹10,000.00 crore book-built offering. This issue involves fresh issue of shares worth 92.59 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Subscribing details The price band for NTPC Green Energy's IPO is ₹102 to ₹108 per share. 138 shares is the minimum lot size required for an application. Retail investors thereby must invest at least ₹14,904 considering IPO price band and lot size. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (9,384 shares), or ₹1,013,472, while for small NII, it is 14 lots (1,932 shares), or ₹208,656.

4.About NTPC Green Energy NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, was incorporated in April 2022. NTPC Green is a renewable energy company that specializes in using both organic and inorganic methods to complete projects.

5. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Objectives of the issue The company proposes to use the Net Proceeds from the IPO towards {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investment in the wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings

General corporate purpose.

6.NTPC Green Energy IPO: lead managers and Registrar The NTPC Green Energy IPO's book running lead managers are Idbi Capital Market Services Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Financials NTPC Green Energy Limited's revenue increased by 1094.19% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 101.32% during FY24 over the previous financial year 2023.

8 NTPC Green Energy IPO: Peers The peers of NTPC Green Energy LTD are Adani Green Energy Ltd and ReNew Energy Global PLC.

9. NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key Risks The key risk for NTPC Green Energy IPO is that there is a concentrated pool of utilities and power purchasers for electricity generated by its plants and projects. Accordingly, company derived a significant portion (more than 87%) of its revenue from operations from its top five off takers in Fiscal 2024, with its single largest off taker contributing around 50% of our revenue from operations in Fiscal 2024. Loss of any of these customers or a deterioration of their financial condition could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP or Grey Market Premium

The GMP or Grey Market premium for NTPC Green Energy IPO is + ₹3, as per investorgain.com data. This means that the NTPC Green Energy shares are available in the grey market at ₹3 premium over the issue price in the Grey market

The investors thereby are anticipating listing of NTPC Green Energy share at ₹111 , which is 2.78% higher than the upper band of the issue price of ₹108. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}