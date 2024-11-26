NTPC Green Energy IPO : GMP ahead of listing indicates towards a soft debut for shares, close to the offer price

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated26 Nov 2024, 02:13 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Grey Market Premium of GMP indicates towards a lackluster debut of NTPC Green Energy shares on 27 November. The allotment for the Initial public offering has already been finalised on 26 November 2024. The issue had opened for subscription on 19 November, 2024 and ended on November 22, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

The Grey Market premium or GMP for NTPC Green Energy IPO stands at +1.5. This indicates that NTPC Green Energy shares are bang traded at a premium of 1.5 over the upper band of the issue price of 108.

 

This also indicates that market participants are not expecting much listing gains since they are expecting NTPC Green Energy shares to list at 110 , just 1.39% higher than the upper band of the issue price of NTPC Green Energy IPO at 109.50.

 

NTPC Green Energy IPO- Size

NTPC Green Energy IPO is a book built issue of 10,000.00 crores and involves entirely a fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares. The price band or Price range in which NTPC Green Energy shares were bang offered to investors in the IPO was 102-108.

 

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Objective of the issue

The net proceeds from the NTPC Green Energy IPO are planned for Investment in the wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL. Some proceeds are also be utilised for General corporate purpose.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd: About the company

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, was incorporated in April 2022. NTPC Green is a renewable energy company that specializes in using both organic and inorganic methods to complete projects.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:13 PM IST
