Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NTPC Green Energy IPO : GMP ahead of listing indicates towards a soft debut for shares, close to the offer price

NTPC Green Energy IPO : GMP ahead of listing indicates towards a soft debut for shares, close to the offer price

Ujjval Jauhari

  • NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Grey Market Premium of GMP indicates towards a lackluster debut of NTPC Green Energy shares on 27 November. The allotment for the Initial public offering has already been finalised and investors can check on registrar Kfin Technologies website or on the BSE and NSE 

NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP ahead of listing indicates towards a soft start with limited listing gains

NTPC Green Energy IPO: The Grey Market Premium of GMP indicates towards a lackluster debut of NTPC Green Energy shares on 27 November. The allotment for the Initial public offering has already been finalised on 26 November 2024. The issue had opened for subscription on 19 November, 2024 and ended on November 22, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

The Grey Market premium or GMP for NTPC Green Energy IPO stands at +1.5. This indicates that NTPC Green Energy shares are bang traded at a premium of 1.5 over the upper band of the issue price of 108.

This also indicates that market participants are not expecting much listing gains since they are expecting NTPC Green Energy shares to list at 110 , just 1.39% higher than the upper band of the issue price of NTPC Green Energy IPO at 109.50.

NTPC Green Energy IPO- Size

NTPC Green Energy IPO is a book built issue of 10,000.00 crores and involves entirely a fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares. The price band or Price range in which NTPC Green Energy shares were bang offered to investors in the IPO was 102-108.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Objective of the issue

The net proceeds from the NTPC Green Energy IPO are planned for Investment in the wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL. Some proceeds are also be utilised for General corporate purpose.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd: About the company

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, was incorporated in April 2022. NTPC Green is a renewable energy company that specializes in using both organic and inorganic methods to complete projects.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.