Investors are excited about NTPC Green’s IPO, but experts advise caution
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 12:33 PM IST
- The Street is enthusiastic about renewable energy right now, as evidenced by Premier Energies’s listing earlier this month, but experts point to NTPC Green's less-than-stellar track record on executing projects.
The Street is excited about NTPC Green Energy’s recent announcement of an initial public offering (IPO), but industry experts said a better track record on executing projects would have offered investors more comfort.
