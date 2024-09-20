Investors are excited about NTPC Green’s IPO, but experts advise caution

Moreover, as a state-owned entity, NTPC Green also has an advantage over others in acquiring land for its projects, industry experts said. “It is easier for NTPC to enter into agreements with state governments to build large solar parks than for its competitors. It can also source its raw materials at a fixed cost through PPAs (power purchase agreements) and bundle its power from different sources for its customers at a cheaper rate," the fund manager quoted above said. “NTPC is an ecosystem, and being its subsidiary turns the game in NTPC Green’s favour."