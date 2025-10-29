NTPC Green Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 135% to 86.38 crore, total income up 25% YoY — Details here

NTPC Green Energy Q2 Results: NTPC Green's net profit jumped 135% to 86.38 crore in the July-September quarter as the firm's total income rose 25% YoY. Here's what we know…

PTI
Updated29 Oct 2025, 09:48 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced its July to September quarter results on 29 October 2025.
NTPC Green Energy announced its July to September quarter results on 29 October 2025.

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Wednesday posted an over 135 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to 86.38 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of 36.69 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Also Read | NTPC pays ₹3,248 crore as final dividend to the central government for FY25

Total income rose to 656.72 crore in the quarter from 525.32 crore in the same period a year ago.

Gujarat Operations

NTPC on Friday said it will commence commercial operations of a 9.9 MW wind project in Gujarat from October 25, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the commercial operation date (COD) of part capacity of 9.9 MW (wind) by a group company of its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy will be effective from October 25, 2025.

The capacity is part of a 92.4 MW wind project located at Bhuj in the state, the filing added.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group will become 84,049 MW.

Also Read | BHEL Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: BHEL turns profitable in Q2, revenue up 14% YoY

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest energy-generating company.

NTPC's 38-MW solar plant

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Sunday said it began the commercial operation of a 38-MW solar power capacity of its step-down subsidiary in Gujarat.

The new unit is part of the 300-MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, the public sector power generator said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | NMDC Steel Q2 loss narrows to ₹114 crore

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW, second part capacity of 32.8 MW and third part capacity of 49.125 MW have already been declared commercially operational with effect from June 28, June 30, and August 22 this year, respectively, NTPC said.

"...the fourth part capacity of 37.95 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Limited through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited", has been declared commercially operational on October 19, the filing said.

A total capacity of 262.07 MW has been declared as commercially operational.

At present, commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7,515.72 MW. With the addition of the new unit, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group has reached 7,553.675 MW.

Key Takeaways
  • NTPC Green Energy's net profit surged 135% year-on-year in Q2 results.
  • Total income rose to ₹656.72 crore in July to September quarter.
  • The company announced its Q2 results on 29 October 2025.
Renewable EnergyNtpc Green EnergyStock MarketIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC Green Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 135% to 86.38 crore, total income up 25% YoY — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.