NTPC Green Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 135% to 86.38 crore, total income up 25% YoY — Details here

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Wednesday posted an over 135 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹86.38 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of ₹36.69 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to ₹656.72 crore in the quarter from ₹525.32 crore in the same period a year ago.

Gujarat Operations NTPC on Friday said it will commence commercial operations of a 9.9 MW wind project in Gujarat from October 25, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the commercial operation date (COD) of part capacity of 9.9 MW (wind) by a group company of its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy will be effective from October 25, 2025.

The capacity is part of a 92.4 MW wind project located at Bhuj in the state, the filing added.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group will become 84,049 MW.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest energy-generating company.

NTPC's 38-MW solar plant State-owned NTPC Ltd on Sunday said it began the commercial operation of a 38-MW solar power capacity of its step-down subsidiary in Gujarat.

The new unit is part of the 300-MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, the public sector power generator said in an exchange filing.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW, second part capacity of 32.8 MW and third part capacity of 49.125 MW have already been declared commercially operational with effect from June 28, June 30, and August 22 this year, respectively, NTPC said.

"...the fourth part capacity of 37.95 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Limited through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited", has been declared commercially operational on October 19, the filing said.

A total capacity of 262.07 MW has been declared as commercially operational.

At present, commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7,515.72 MW. With the addition of the new unit, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group has reached 7,553.675 MW.