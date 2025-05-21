NTPC Green Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit soars 188% to ₹233.21 crore, revenue up 22.4%

NTPC Green Energy Q4 Results: NTPC Green Energy announced stellar results for the quarter ended March 2025 today, May 21. The company's consolidated net profit almost tripled, surging 188 percent to ₹233.21 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹80.95 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit jumped 255 percent from ₹65.61 crore in the December quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased 22.4 percent from ₹508.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter to ₹622.27 crore in the quarter under review. Sequentially, it advanced over 23 percent from ₹505.08 crore in the December quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 28.4 percent at ₹560.27 crore versus ₹436.45 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, expenses stood at ₹444.63 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the whole year, NTPGC Green's profit rose 39 percent to ₹475.5 crore in FY25 from ₹342.8 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations increased 12.5 percent to ₹2209.6 crore in FY25 versus ₹1962.6 crore in FY24.

About the IPO During the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), the company successfully launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which involved a fresh issue of 92.63 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The shares were offered at an issue price of ₹108, while a discounted rate of ₹103 per share was extended to eligible employees for a portion comprising 87.21 lakh shares.

The IPO raised a total of ₹10,000 crore, marking one of the significant public issues of the year. Following the successful completion of the offering, the company’s equity shares were listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

Stock price trend The stock ended the day 2.28 percent higher at ₹105.35. Just in May, the stock had rallied almost 7 percent after a flat April. Meanwhile, in March, it rose over 15 percent after a 24 percent decline in February and a 9.6 percent fall in January.