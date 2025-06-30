NTPC Green Energy share price edges higher despite weak bias in Indian stock market; here's why

NTPC Green Energy share price rose less than a per cent in Monday's trading session despite weak market sentiments on June 30. The stock opened at ₹107.21 apiece on Monday, as compared to previous close of ₹105.93.

NTPC Green shares have witnessed significant fall over 12 per cent in last one year and nearly 17 per cent in six months.

NTPC Green's business update NTPC Green Energy shares gained after the company said that it has successfully commissioned third and last part capacity of 120 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

“ We wish to inform you that consequent upon successful commissioning, third and last part capacity of 120 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited at Shajapur, M.P, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29.06.2025,” the company said in an exchange filing dated June 28.

On June 27, the company had informed the exchanges of successful commissioning of the first part capacity of 142.2 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited and the second part capacity of 146.7 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

“ We wish to inform you that consequent upon successful commissioning: the first part capacity of 142.2 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat, under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs of 28.06.2025 and the second part capacity of 146.7 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs of 28.06.2025,” it said in the filing.

