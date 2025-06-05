Subscribe

NTPC Green Energy share price gains over 3% on signing of 1000 MW power purchase deal

NTPC Green Energy shares rose 3.8% to 112 after announcing a Power Purchase Agreement for 1,000 MW capacity. The company reported a net profit increase of 255% in Q1 and a 39% rise in FY25 profit, reflecting strong performance in the renewable energy sector.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated5 Jun 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Advertisement
NTPC Green Energy share price gains over 3% on signing of 1000 MW power purchase deal
NTPC Green Energy share price gains over 3% on signing of 1000 MW power purchase deal( Pixabay)

NTPC Green Energy share price in focus: Shares of NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited that recently debuted on Dalal Street, soared 3.8% in early trade on Thursday, June 04, to reach 112.

Advertisement

The rally followed an exchange filing by the company on Wednesday, in which it announced that NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 1,000 MW capacity at a discovered tariff of 2.56 per kWh.

Also Read | PSU stocks in focus: IRFC to lend ₹5,000 crore to NTPC Renewable Energy

NTPC Renewable Energy had won the 1,000 MW project in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) solar PV power project through an e-reverse auction held on January 4. The tender was part of the “Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding.” NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1,000 MW under this process.

The shares have been buzzing on Dalal Street lately, driven by multiple renewable energy order wins and a strong performance in the March quarter. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Inox Wind bags order of 200 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited

On May 22, the company also announced that it had successfully emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC Limited on May 21, 2025, securing a cumulative capacity of 80 MW/320 MWh under the competitive bidding process.

For the March ending quarter, the company reported a net profit of 233.21 crore, a 255% YoY jump, while its consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.4% year-on-year to 622.27 crore. 

For the full year, NTPC Green’s net profit rose 39% to 475.5 crore in FY25, from 342.8 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew 12.5%, reaching 2,209.6 crore in FY25 compared to 1,962.6 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

NTPC Green Energy share price trend

The company shares over the last four months have jumped from 87 apiece to the current level of 109, resulting in a healthy gain of 25.3%. The company’s shares debuted on Dalal Street on November 27 at 121.70, compared to the IPO price of 108. The stock initially maintained its upward momentum, reaching an all-time high of 155.35 apiece.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a modest 10.4% discount to its listing price of 121.70 but trades near to the IPO price. Despite recent volatility, analysts remain bullish on the stock, citing NTPC Green Energy’s strong fundamentals and strategic positioning in India's renewable energy sector.

Advertisement
Also Read | NTPC Green Energy jumps 11% after Q4 net profit surges three-fold

NTPC Green is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity. Its portfolio includes both solar and wind assets across more than six states, helping mitigate the risks associated with location-specific generation variability.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC Green Energy share price gains over 3% on signing of 1000 MW power purchase deal
Read Next Story