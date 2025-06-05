NTPC Green Energy share price gains over 3% on signing of 1000 MW power purchase deal

NTPC Green Energy share price in focus: Shares of NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited that recently debuted on Dalal Street, soared 3.8% in early trade on Thursday, June 04, to reach ₹112.

Advertisement

The rally followed an exchange filing by the company on Wednesday, in which it announced that NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 1,000 MW capacity at a discovered tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh.

NTPC Renewable Energy had won the 1,000 MW project in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) solar PV power project through an e-reverse auction held on January 4. The tender was part of the “Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding.” NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1,000 MW under this process.

The shares have been buzzing on Dalal Street lately, driven by multiple renewable energy order wins and a strong performance in the March quarter.

Advertisement

Also Read | Inox Wind bags order of 200 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited

On May 22, the company also announced that it had successfully emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC Limited on May 21, 2025, securing a cumulative capacity of 80 MW/320 MWh under the competitive bidding process.

For the March ending quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹233.21 crore, a 255% YoY jump, while its consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.4% year-on-year to ₹622.27 crore.

For the full year, NTPC Green’s net profit rose 39% to ₹475.5 crore in FY25, from ₹342.8 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew 12.5%, reaching ₹2,209.6 crore in FY25 compared to ₹1,962.6 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

NTPC Green Energy share price trend The company shares over the last four months have jumped from ₹87 apiece to the current level of ₹109, resulting in a healthy gain of 25.3%. The company’s shares debuted on Dalal Street on November 27 at ₹121.70, compared to the IPO price of ₹108. The stock initially maintained its upward momentum, reaching an all-time high of ₹155.35 apiece.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a modest 10.4% discount to its listing price of ₹121.70 but trades near to the IPO price. Despite recent volatility, analysts remain bullish on the stock, citing NTPC Green Energy’s strong fundamentals and strategic positioning in India's renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

NTPC Green is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity. Its portfolio includes both solar and wind assets across more than six states, helping mitigate the risks associated with location-specific generation variability.