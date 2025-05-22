NTPC Green Energy share price jumps 11% to 4-month high after Q4 net profit surges three-fold

NTPC Green Energy share price in focus: Shares of NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited that recently debuted on Dalal Street, soared 11% in early morning trade on Thursday, May 22, reaching a four-month high of ₹112 apiece. The rally followed the release of the company’s March quarter results, which beat Street estimates.

The company, after-market hours on Wednesday, reported a net profit of ₹233.21 crore—a 255% increase from ₹80.95 crore posted in the same period last fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.4% year-on-year, from ₹508.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter to ₹622.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Sequentially, revenue was up over 23% from ₹505.08 crore in the December quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at ₹560.27 crore, up 28.4% from ₹436.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, expenses stood at ₹444.63 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full year, NTPC Green’s profit rose 39% to ₹475.5 crore in FY25, from ₹342.8 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.5%, reaching ₹2,209.6 crore in FY25 versus ₹1,962.6 crore in the previous fiscal year.

NTPC Green Energy share price trend The company’s shares debuted on Dalal Street on November 27 at ₹121.70, compared to the IPO price of ₹108. The stock initially maintained its upward momentum, reaching an all-time high of ₹155.35 apiece. However, the rally lost steam in the following months, and the stock hit an all-time low of ₹87 in February 2025.

A rebound in market sentiment in March helped the stock end its losing streak, bouncing 15.3% during the month. The momentum has continued into the current month, with the stock gaining another 13% so far in May.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a modest 8% discount to its listing price of ₹121.70 but still 4% higher than its IPO price of ₹108. Despite recent volatility, analysts remain bullish on the stock, citing NTPC Green Energy’s strong fundamentals and strategic positioning in India's renewable energy sector.

NTPC Green is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity. Its portfolio includes both solar and wind assets across more than six states, helping mitigate the risks associated with location-specific generation variability.

