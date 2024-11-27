NTPC Green Energy shares list at ₹111.50, opening just 3.2% above IPO price in a much awaited debut

NTPC Green Energy's IPO debuted on November 27 at 111.5 on NSE, a 3.2% premium over the issue price. The IPO, valued at 10,000 crore, saw strong demand, closing 2.55 times oversubscribed, with retail investors booking 3.59 times.

Pranati Deva
Published27 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO Listing
NTPC Green Energy IPO Listing

NTPC Green Energy IPO Listing: NTPC Green Energy shares made a muted debut on the bourses on Wednesday, November 27. They listed at 111.5 on NSE, a premium of just 3.2 percent over the issue price of 108. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 111.60, up 3.33 percent from IPO price.

NTPC Green's initial public offering (IPO), valued at 10,000 crore, was open for subscription from November 19 to November 22. The green energy company's shares were priced in the range of 102-108 per share for the issue.

Following the three days of bidding, NTPC Green IPO closed with robust demand, garnering 2.55 times bids. The IPO received bids for 142.65 crore shares against 56 crore shares on offer. The retail investor segment was booked 3.59 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category wasn't fully subscribed and was bid 0.85 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.51 times. Finally, the employee and others quota were booked 0.83 times and 1.67 times, respectively.

Also Read | Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

About the IPO

NTPC Green IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares. Post the issue, promoter shareholding in the company will be reduced to 89 percent from 100 percent before the IPO. The company raised 3,960 crore from anchor investors on November 18, 2024. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 138 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 14,904.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from its fundraising primarily for two objectives: first, to invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), to facilitate the repayment or prepayment, either in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL, and second, for general corporate purposes.

NTPC Green has allocated 1.94 crore equity shares for its eligible employees, offering them a 5 per share discount. Of the net offer, 26.37 percent is reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs). Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors will have allocations of 13.19 percent and 2.1 percent of the net offer, respectively.

Also Read | IPOs to get larger after averaging ₹2,000 crore this year: Kotak’s S Ramesh

IDBI Capital Market Services Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book running lead managers of the NTPC Green Energy IPO, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Brokerage Views

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of NTPC Limited, has garnered positive sentiment from brokerages, with several recommending a long-term subscription.

Reliance Securities highlighted the company’s financial strength, credit ratings, and expertise in large-scale renewable projects. Its focus on green hydrogen and energy storage positions it well to support India’s net-zero goals. “The prudent business model and strong earnings growth justify subscribing for the long term,” the brokerage noted.

SBI Securities also endorsed the IPO, valuing it at an FY24 EV/Ebitda multiple of 53.4x at the upper price band of 108. It projects operational capacity to rise from 3.3 GW in September 2024 to 19 GW by FY27E, with revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growing at CAGRs of 79 percent, 117.2 percent, and 123.8 percent, respectively. “The issue is attractively priced, making it a strong long-term investment,” SBI Securities said.

Also Read | Up 83% from IPO price! IIFL Securities predicts another 40% upside in this stock

Swastika Investmart emphasized NTPC Green Energy’s diversified portfolio and consistent top-line growth, though it cautioned about short-term profitability fluctuations. Despite noting aggressive pricing, it recommended the IPO for its long-term potential.

Overall, NTPC Green Energy's robust growth outlook and strategic focus on renewable energy make it a compelling investment for those seeking exposure to India’s sustainable energy sector.

About the Company

Incorporated in April 2022, NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 'Maharatna' NTPC Limited, focuses on developing non-hydro renewable energy projects through both organic and inorganic growth strategies. As of September 30, 2024, the company had an operational capacity of 3,320 MW with 3,220 MW from solar projects and 100 MW from wind projects across six states. NTPC Green Energy earns revenue by selling solar and wind power to Indian government agencies and public utilities through Power Purchase Agreements. By June 30, 2024, its total portfolio reached 14,696 MW, comprising 2,925 MW of operational projects and 11,771 MW of contracted and awarded projects.

NTPC Green Energy reported a significant financial performance, with its revenue surging by 1,094.19 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rising by 101.32 percent between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Multibagger IPO: Apollo Micro Systems share gives 250% returns in 7-year

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC Green Energy shares list at ₹111.50, opening just 3.2% above IPO price in a much awaited debut

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

458.80
10:11 AM | 27 NOV 2024
21.05 (4.81%)

Bharat Electronics share price

305.40
10:11 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.6 (2.55%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

135.85
10:11 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.15 (-0.84%)

NTPC share price

365.05
10:11 AM | 27 NOV 2024
3.4 (0.94%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mastek share price

3,304.95
10:06 AM | 27 NOV 2024
74.85 (2.32%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,213.35
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
16 (1.34%)

Laurus Labs share price

549.90
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
3.65 (0.67%)

Wipro share price

589.30
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
0.25 (0.04%)
More from 52 Week High

Granules India share price

576.05
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-19.75 (-3.31%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,675.90
10:06 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-88 (-3.18%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,653.75
10:06 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-51.95 (-3.05%)

EPL share price

266.45
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.2 (-2.63%)
More from Top Losers

KEI Industries share price

4,296.45
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
225.75 (5.55%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,621.00
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
79.9 (5.18%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,085.00
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
52.75 (5.11%)

Quess Corp share price

684.75
10:07 AM | 27 NOV 2024
32.75 (5.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.