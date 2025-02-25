Stock Market today: NTPC Green Energy shares regained ₹100 markin the morning trades on Tuesday. Parent NTPC Ltd plans ₹2 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh and NTPC Green plans to develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC Green share price while had scaled 52 week highs of ₹155.30 in December 2024, the NTPC Green Energy share price had seen sharp correction with down turn in the markets and NTPC Green share price had slipped to 52 week lows of ₹96.20 on 24 February .

NTPC Green Energy share price however rebounded well on Tuesday during morning trades. NTPC Green Energy shares opened at ₹101.15, higher than the previous days closing price of ₹98.45. The NTPC Green share price further gained to intraday highs of ₹103.15