NTPC Green Energy shares regain ₹100 mark: To develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh

  • Stock Market today: NTPC Green Energy shares regained 100 markin the morning trades on Tuesday. Parent NTPC plans 2 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh and NTPC Green to develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh:

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Feb 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Stock Market today : NPTC Green Energy share price rise on investment plans(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Stock Market today: NTPC Green Energy shares regained 100 markin the morning trades on Tuesday. Parent NTPC Ltd plans 2 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh and NTPC Green plans to develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC Green share price while had scaled 52 week highs of 155.30 in December 2024, the NTPC Green Energy share price had seen sharp correction with down turn in the markets and NTPC Green share price had slipped to 52 week lows of 96.20 on 24 February . 

NTPC Green Energy share price however rebounded well on Tuesday during morning trades. NTPC Green Energy shares opened at 101.15, higher than the previous days closing price of 98.45. The NTPC Green share price further gained to intraday highs of 103.15

 

 

 

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 09:39 AM IST
